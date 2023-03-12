Heartbreaking Moment Dog Is Left on Side of Texas Road Known as Prime Dog Dumping Ground Is Captured on Camera
The stretch of road outside Dallas is America’s prime dumping ground for dogs, animal activist Jeremy Boss told Inside Edition.
Surveillance footage captured a man opening the back of a white SUV and then shoving a German shepherd onto the side of the road.
What happens next is heartbreaking.
The dog follows the driver and manages to nearly climb back into the SUV, but the driver continues to drive off.
The confused dog chases the vehicle, nearly getting hit by oncoming traffic.
A woman who lives nearby can be heard yelling on surveillance cameras.
She bravely grabs the dog off the busy road outside Dallas, Texas.
The stretch of road outside Dallas is a prime dumping ground for dogs, animal activist Jeremy Boss tells Inside Edition.
Boss, who installed security cameras on the road, says 2,000 dogs have been abandoned on that stretch.
The German shepherd suffered only minor injuries.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
New Fears for Spring Breakers After Americans Murdered and Kidnapped in MexicoCrime
Where Is Tanvi Marupally? Missing Teen May Have Feared Being Deported, National Effort to Find Her LaunchesNews
5 Texas Women Sue State After Being Denied Abortions, Saying Ban Against Medical Procedure Endangered ThemHealth
Buster Murdaugh Files Police Report Alleging Media Harassment, Randy Murdaugh Not Sure of Brother's GuiltNews
Kidnapping and Murders of Americans in Mexico Throws Spotlight on Billion-Dollar Medical Tourism IndustryHealth