Surveillance footage captured a man opening the back of a white SUV and then shoving a German shepherd onto the side of the road.

What happens next is heartbreaking.

The dog follows the driver and manages to nearly climb back into the SUV, but the driver continues to drive off.

The confused dog chases the vehicle, nearly getting hit by oncoming traffic.

A woman who lives nearby can be heard yelling on surveillance cameras.

She bravely grabs the dog off the busy road outside Dallas, Texas.

The stretch of road outside Dallas is a prime dumping ground for dogs, animal activist Jeremy Boss tells Inside Edition.

Boss, who installed security cameras on the road, says 2,000 dogs have been abandoned on that stretch.

The German shepherd suffered only minor injuries.

Related Stories