"It's just really hard for me to understand why someone would just leave her."

Those are the words of Bianca Kanu, who is speaking to Inside Edition two weeks after the mysterious death of her daughter, Mia Kanu.

The bubbly and beloved Tennessee State University student was back home in Michigan for the summer when her body was discovered in the middle of the road.

Authorities are still trying to work out if Mia fell or was pushed out of the vehicle.

Her mother says Mia had started hanging out with a new group of friends at the time of her death.

"I had concerns," Biana says of the new friends. "There were just some things that weren't adding up for me as a mom."

She is even more astounded by what did not happen on the night her daughter suffered her fatal injuries.

"Nobody called 911, nobody came back around. If that's your friend?" says Bianca.

The night of Mia's death started out like most for a college student home on break.

She headed to a house party, where authorities say there was an argument.

Mia then left the party and reportedly got into a car with two acquaintances - a man and a woman. Mia was believed to have been in the back seat, the other two people up front.

"The next thing I know... is that they do have surveillance of her being pushed or falling or being put out of a vehicle," says a heartbroken Bianca.

Police are still investigating the death as a homicide but say they have yet to find any evidence that Mia was assaulted on June 3 when she was discovered in the road. Two days later, she was pronounced dead.

"No matter which way I spin it, I just really can't put it together. This is traumatic," says Bianca.

