Heather Mewshaw, Sign Language Interpreter at Center of White House Controversy, Speaks Out

The sign language interpreter at the center of a White House controversy is speaking out to Inside Edition. Heather Mewshaw was selected to interpret for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at one of the Biden administration’s first press briefings.

“It was an honor, and it was a pleasure working there,” Mewshaw said.

But then, Time Magazine linked Mewshaw to a conservative organization of sign language interpreters called “Hands of Liberty.” Mewshaw was pictured in a tribute video wearing a MAGA hat and interpreting Donald Trump’s signature song “YMCA.” An online petition refers to her as “a notorious Trump supporter.”

“It turned into an ugly mob that was after me,” Mewshaw said.

Mewshaw's appearance at the Jan. 25 briefing was the last time she signed for the White House, but she says she was not fired.

“The only thing that I can say, because I did sign a non-disclosure agreement with them, so there's certain things I can't say. But with the review of my attorney, I can say that the interactions that I’ve had with the White House during my entire time have been positive, and they've been very satisfied with my work,” Mewshaw said.

Mewshaw has also signed for Trump, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

She said she supports Trump because “he is the most pro-life president in history.”

“I’m pro-life, but I also have utmost respect for the office of the president, and I do have respect for our current President Biden,” Mewshaw said.

“Because I am a trained, professional interpreter, I am required by my certification to maintain neutrality,” she added.

Mewshaw says that the MAGA hat she wore in the video was a “visual cue” for deaf viewers.

“It was for a Trump rally and everyone in the video was wearing hats. And so it matched the spirit and the intent of the video,” she said.

