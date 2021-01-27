Biden’s 1st Sign Language Interpreter Reportedly Has Ties to Trump and Right-Wing Groups

The Biden White House says it aims to be more inclusive, including having a sign language interpreter at press briefings. But the administration is drawing outrage from some after they chose an interpreter who is apparently an ardent supporter of Donald Trump.

Heather Mewshaw runs a conservative group of sign language interpreters called “Hands of Liberty.” Her organization provides free sign language services for right-wing activists and has been banned by Facebook for "violating community standards.

Some in the Deaf community are outraged and have started a petition to get her ousted. The White House used a different interpreter on Wednesday. It’s unknown if Mewshaw will be back.

RELATED STORIES

Biden Administration Will Move Forward With Plan to Put Harriet Tubman on $20 Bill

President Biden's Dogs Have Fun on the White House Lawn for the 1st Time

Biden Works to Battle COVID-19 Without Inherited Vaccine Plan as Death Toll Soars