Here's a Peek Inside 'Super Nintendo World' Before It Officially Opens

News 1:39 PM PST, November 30, 2020 - Inside Edition Staff
Gamers of the world unite!

An opening date has been scheduled for "Super Nintendo World."

Universal Studios Japan had planned to delight guests with larger-than-life-sized attractions in the spring of 2020, hoping to grab tourists traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

But the games and the attraction were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Feb. 4, 2021 is the day Universal Studios Japan plans to open Super Nintendo World to the public.

In "Mario Kart: Koop's Challenge," riders will wear specially designed reality headsets that will put them right inside the game. 

