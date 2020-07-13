Sealed Original Super Mario Brothers Video Game Sells for $114,000

A vintage Super Mario Bros. video game made for the original Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985 has sold for $114,000 at auction.

The bidder, who wanted to remain anonymous, won the auction for the game Friday by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

The game, which was unopened, eclipsed Heritage Auctions’ previous record amount for a video game, which was a $100,150 bid made in 2019 for an unopened copy of the same game.

The video game became so popular during its time, it spawned sequels for other Nintendo systems throughout the years, as well as spin offs such as Dr. Mario, Mario Kart and Mario Party. The character became a hit film and cartoon series.

