Hero Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman Named Acting Deputy Senate Sergeant at Arms

The Capitol Police officer who has been hailed a hero for defending the U.S. Capitol from a violent mob who stormed it on Jan. 6. escorted then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden to the inauguration on Wednesday. Goodman was also named the acting deputy Senate Sergeant at Arms.

A viral video taken the day the Capitol was stormed showed Eugene Goodman facing off against a mob of Trump supporters and leading them away from the Senate chamber. He called for backup as numerous people chased him up the steps of the Capitol before he was met by fellow officers.

His actions may have saved lives as he led the mob away from the Senate chamber where Congress members and Vice President Mike Pence were certifying Biden’s presidential win.

On Wednesday, Goodman, a military veteran, was seen escorting Harris from the motorcade to the steps of the U.S. Capitol in a video posted online. Last week, Reps. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) and Charlie Crist (D-Fla.) introduced a bill to honor Goodman with a Congressional Gold Medal for his actions.

“While some will remember last Wednesday for the very worst in our country, the patriotism and heroics of Officer Eugene Goodman renew my faith and remind us all what truly makes the United States great,” Crist said.

Five people died as a result of the U.S. Capitol attack, including one police officer. The FBI said that have more than 170 open cases in connection with the attack.

