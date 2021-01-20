Man Arrested After Allegedly Smashing New Zealand Parliament's Doors With an Axe

Workers were seen cleaning up shards of glass at New Zealand’s parliament Tuesday, after a man shattered the glass door of the main entrance with an axe.

Police say they received calls that someone with an axe was on the grounds.

Cops say the 31-year-old suspect didn’t try to go into the building after smashing the doors and was arrested without further incident a few minutes later.

New Zealand’s 120 lawmakers were not there. They’re currently on summer break. A handful of people, however, were still in the building.

The man was charged with intentional damage and possession of an offensive weapon. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.

That attack came after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where pro-Trump rioters stormed the House as congress voted to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

As a result, more than 25,000 National Guard troops have been dispatched to the capital ahead of threats of more far right extremism on and leading up to Inauguration Day.

According to a published report, “the man was remanded in custody until a mental health assessment could be completed.” His next court date is scheduled for January 28.

RELATED STORIES

Montana Girl, 10, Sends Sweet Letter to Officer Crushed by Capitol Mob

Storming of Capitol Had Signs of Skilled Military Operation, Experts Say

For Women Who Say Derrick Evans Harassed Them, West Virginia Lawmaker's Capitol Assault Arrest Is No Surprise