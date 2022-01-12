Hero Rat That Detected Over 100 Landmines in Cambodia Dies at Age 8

First Published: 11:48 AM PST, January 12, 2022

Magawa was a HeroRAT with APOPO, an organization trying to rid countries of landmines leftover from past conflicts. 

A hero is being remembered for his contribution to ridding the world of landmines. 

Magawa was a HeroRAT with APOPO, an organization trying to rid countries of landmines leftover from past conflicts. 

They train African giant pouched rats to sniff out explosives. The animals are very intelligent and have an incredible sense of smell.

The organization says one of their HeroRATS can search an area the size of a tennis court in 30 minutes without risking its own safety as the rats are not heavy enough to set off a landmine. 

Magawa was the organization’s most successful HeroRat. In his lifetime, he sniffed out 100 landmines and other devices in Cambodia, giving the people in those areas the freedom to live without fear of losing their limbs or lives. 

Magawa was awarded a gold medal from the UK’s leading animal charity in 2020, and he recently passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 8.

APOPO says its work is not done, as 60 million people worldwide live in fear of landmines that have yet to be found. But they continue to train many more rats like Magawa to carry on his mission. 

