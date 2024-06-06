The heroes of D-Day were honored on the 80th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy, which turned the tide of World War II.

Leaders from around the world joined President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the Normandy American Cemetery, where 9,387 American servicemen and women are buried.

“This is American soil, officially, a little patch of America on this tragic bluff overlooking Omaha Beach,” said CBS anchor Tony Dukopul, who covered the celebration for "CBS Mornings."

Many United States networks captured the ceremony live.

“Less than 200 World War II veterans were able to make the trip this year, this is down from thousands in years past. And when it comes to D-Day veterans themselves, survivors of one of the beaches here and that invasion, the number is even smaller. Just 31 D-Day veterans were able to make the trip,” Dukopul said.

The average age of the veterans is around 100 years old. Most of the veterans were in wheelchairs as they attended the ceremony with their families. Some rode in World War II-era jeeps.

Among those paying tribute were King Charles, who wore full military dress, and Prince William.

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg were also in attendance. Their movie “Saving Private Ryan” is widely recognized as the most accurate depiction of the 1944 invasion.

“We have a few men and women who I see as being 16, 17, 18, maybe 25 years old,” Tom Hanks told "Today." “Were it not for their choice to come and do the right thing 80 years ago, you and I would not be standing here.”