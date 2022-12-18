That's a Wrap: Tips For Making Every Gift Look Picture Perfect This Holiday Season

Shopping
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:19 PM PST, December 18, 2022

For all those irregular-sized gifts, Suss suggests measuring the gift and then assembling the paper without gift inside. Then, leaving one side open, the gift can be placed in the wrapping like it is a stylish bag.

Most during the holiday season love to get gifts and give gifts. But a recent poll found that for 52% of Americans, the worst part of giving their loved ones presents is having to wrap them.

Inside Edition is going to change that this year, with a little help from lifestyle expert Limor Suss.

Out of wrapping paper? No problem, says Suss.

Dress up a plan brown paper bag with ribbon, candy canes, garland and bows. Or better yet, give the gift of wine in one of those fancy socks you only have one of.

If this is still too difficult to manage, there are gift-wrapping services offered at most stores. There is also a new gift-wrapping robot created by a factory in Michigan.

