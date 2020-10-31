Hollywood Legend Sean Connery Passes Away at Age 90

Fans and colleagues alike are mourning the death of Hollywood mainstay Sean Connery.

The official Twitter account for James Bond, @007 broke the news that Sir Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90.

Producers for the film also tweeted, “We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words —“The name’s Bond... James Bond” — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

The Scottish actor was the first ever to play James Bond, bringing him to life on the big screen in 1962’s Dr. No.

While Connery had roles in many iconic films during the course of his 45-year career, he became synonymous with his role as Bond, which also cemented him as a heartthrob.

According to BBC, his son, Jason, said Sean died surrounded by much of his family in the Bahamas.

As word of his passing spread Saturday, many wrote heartfelt tributes to Connery on social media.

In a statement, the latest James Bond, Daniel Craig wrote in part, “The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in megawatts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

On Instagram, director Spike Lee wrote that one of his earliest memories was watching 007 movies with his now late mother. “No Disrespect To The Other Actors Who Later Played 007, But To Me Sean Is My Guy, He Was Kicking Much A** And Taking Names, All Da Fine Ladies, Kraft Gadgets, And Had JOKES TOO.”

“Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end,” tweeted George Takei.

RELATED STORIES

First Ever James Bond Girl, Eunice Gayson, Dies at 90

Could Tom Hardy Be the Next James Bond? Actor Says He'd Consider the Role

Former 'James Bond' Pierce Brosnan Says the Next 007 Should Be Black or Gay