Homeless Women in Rio de Janeiro Favela Pick Through Trash for Doll Parts to Recycle and Sell

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:18 PM PDT, March 19, 2023

The women's resourcefulness won’t lift them out of extreme poverty but it may help them eat another day.

Karen and Cristina are among the many thousands who live in Brazil’s favelas.

Favelas are impoverished urban districts that about 6% of Brazil’s massive population is estimated to call home, though many of the people there are homeless.

Many of its residents have to rely on unusual sources of income to pay for the most basic things.

Karen and Cristina pick through garbage in Rio de Janeiro to find old, discarded dolls.

Then they go to work on what they’ve salvaged by cleaning, transplanting, re-outfitting, remaking and recycling to find re-use in refuse.

Sometimes that means burning away the parts they don’t need.

They’ll recycle those doll parts into toys that they can sell to people in the neighborhood. If they’re lucky, they might get $5 a day for their efforts.

Their resourcefulness won’t lift them out of extreme poverty, but it may help them eat another day.

Related Stories

Brazil Police Arrest More Than 1200 After Rioters Break Into Congress, Presidential Palace
Brazil Soccer Icon Pelé Dead at 82
Brazilian Fisherman Survives by Clinging to Ocean Buoy for 2 Days
Armless Brazilian Ballerina Vitoria Bueno Receives Standing Ovation on ‘AGT’Inspirational

 

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

'Borg Challenge' Craze Leads to 46 UMass Amherst Students Hospitalized, 28 Ambulances Called to Campus
'Borg Challenge' Craze Leads to 46 UMass Amherst Students Hospitalized, 28 Ambulances Called to Campus
1

'Borg Challenge' Craze Leads to 46 UMass Amherst Students Hospitalized, 28 Ambulances Called to Campus

Health
Double Amputee Speaks Out After Sports Star's Son Destroys Wheelchair
Double Amputee Speaks Out After Sports Star's Son Destroys Wheelchair
2

Double Amputee Speaks Out After Sports Star's Son Destroys Wheelchair

Sports
Letecia Stauch Murder Trial: She Says a Rapist Abducted Stepson; Cops Say She Killed the Boy and Hid His Body
Letecia Stauch Murder Trial: She Says a Rapist Abducted Stepson; Cops Say She Killed the Boy and Hid His Body
3

Letecia Stauch Murder Trial: She Says a Rapist Abducted Stepson; Cops Say She Killed the Boy and Hid His Body

Crime
4 Suspects Charged for the Murder of an 18-Year-Old Found Dead in a Mississippi National Forest
4 Suspects Charged for the Murder of an 18-Year-Old Found Dead in a Mississippi National Forest
4

4 Suspects Charged for the Murder of an 18-Year-Old Found Dead in a Mississippi National Forest

Crime
Where Is Arianna Fitts? Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Locating a Missing Girl 7 Years After She Vanished
Where Is Arianna Fitts? Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Locating a Missing Girl 7 Years After She Vanished
5

Where Is Arianna Fitts? Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Locating a Missing Girl 7 Years After She Vanished

Crime
Husband of Murdered Microsoft Exec's Ex-Wife Arrested After Allegedly Hiring Hitman to Carry Out Execution
Husband of Murdered Microsoft Exec's Ex-Wife Arrested After Allegedly Hiring Hitman to Carry Out Execution
6

Husband of Murdered Microsoft Exec's Ex-Wife Arrested After Allegedly Hiring Hitman to Carry Out Execution

Crime