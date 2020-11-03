Homesick Dog Walks 62 Miles in 14 Days to Reunite With Family

Boy, are her paws tired.

A determined pup in China walked 62 miles in 14 days to get home, where she arrived covered in filth, considerably thinner and with bloody feet.

But Ping An, a 1-year-old golden retriever mix, was otherwise fine.

Four months ago, the dog's owners had sent her to live with friends while their home was undergoing significant remodeling. The family was devastated to later learn the dog had run away.

What they didn't know was that Ping An had taken it upon her four-legged self to find her own way home.

Defying traffic, road hazards and rough terrain, Ping An was discovered lying on a street by a group of workers. Her head was down and she looked "quite depressed," her rescuers said.

They posted information on WeChat, China's popular messenger app, trying to find her owners.

Within a day, her two-legged people recognized her photo on social media and rushed to pick her up.

In a sweet video, her family is seen patting and hugging her.

"Ping An, you've worked hard. You just stay home from now on. [We] would never send you away," they are heard saying.

The pup was taken to a vet and is healing nicely.

