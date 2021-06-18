How do you garden in extreme heat? Growers Saul Sanchez and Trey Barton from Green Things in Tucson, Arizona — a place that knows a thing or two about the heat — have some advice.

First thing, water your plants in the morning. Saul states, “It makes a difference, so it has to be at the same time.” Also, pour water until it flows from the bottom of the pot.

If you have a tree in your yard, don’t water it at the trunk. “The roots will actually be out along the drip line, which is where the branches reach out to,” Trey says.

He also recommends tending to larger vegetation first. “I would be paying attention to the bigger, more structured plants like trees and shrubs. That would be much harder for me to replace and provide shade for the other plants as well.”

The experts say plants often wilt in the heat to protect themselves. You should stick to a daily watering schedule and only add more water if you can tell the soil is dry. But pay attention, especially in the heat.

The Southwest of the U.S. is experiencing record-breaking temperatures; some places are even getting temps exceeding 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

And while you’re keeping your plants hydrated, don’t forget to grab a cool drink for yourself.

