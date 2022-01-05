All it takes is 21 cups of coffee to create one heck of a caffeine buzz, or a new pair of sneakers.

It may sound crazy, but it could also be the newest trend in sustainable fashion.

A company in Finland called Rens has created waterproof sneakers using old coffee grounds.

And they've got plenty of material to work with as over 23 million tons of coffee waste is produced globally every year. And only 5% of that coffee waste is getting recycled.

"We actually took it and mixed it with recycled plastic pellets made from used water bottles," Rens co-founder Jesse Tran said.

Someone's morning coffee habit may seem harmless, but experts say coffee grounds produce methane as they break down. Methane is a greenhouse gas scientists say is 30 times more harmful than carbon dioxide.

"We want to be a brand where we make sustainable products, but they are cool," Rens co-founder Son Chu said. "They have really cool functions. People can actually use them."

Rens says once they get more people wearing coffee grounds as sneakers, they want to branch out into clothing.

