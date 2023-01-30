How 4-Year-Old Teddy Hobbs Learned How to Count to 100 in 7 Languages

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:22 AM PST, January 30, 2023

“Teddy has done all of this himself. When we go out and give him an option of a treat. he wants a book rather than chocolate,” his mom, Beth, told CBS News.

Teddy Hobbs isn’t your average little boy.

The 4-year-old is a genius who loves to learn. 

Not only could he count to 100 before he was 2 years old, but now he can do so in seven languages.

Hobbs is so smart, he’s become the youngest member of the high IQ society Mensa in the United Kingdom.

He discovered his passion for learning during lockdown. His mom says all he wanted to do was watch educational videos.

“Teddy has done all of this himself. When we go out and give him an option of a treat. he wants a book rather than chocolate,” his mom Beth told CBS News.

Beth says he was 3 years and 7 months old when she was told he had the letter and word recognition of an eight-year-old.

“I just assumed, you know, every child has their own quirk. Each child develops slightly quicker in something else than the other ones. And we just assumed that was his thing,” she added.

Related Stories

From History Makers to People Breaking Down Barriers, These Are Examples of Black Excellence
The Lights in a Massachusetts High School Have Been on 24/7 Since 2021
Teen Born Without His Right Hand Gets Prosthetic Built by Classmates
School Children in Ukraine Make Candles for Soldiers to Use in Trenches News

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage: Cities Prepare For Unrest After Release of Video Showing Fatal Police Beating
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage: Cities Prepare For Unrest After Release of Video Showing Fatal Police Beating
1

Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage: Cities Prepare For Unrest After Release of Video Showing Fatal Police Beating

Crime
3rd Child Allegedly Strangled by Mom Lindsay Clancy, 8-Month-Old Callan Clancy, Dies in Hospital, DA Says
3rd Child Allegedly Strangled by Mom Lindsay Clancy, 8-Month-Old Callan Clancy, Dies in Hospital, DA Says
2

3rd Child Allegedly Strangled by Mom Lindsay Clancy, 8-Month-Old Callan Clancy, Dies in Hospital, DA Says

Crime
Bryan Kohberger Murder Case Prosecutors Turn Over Evidence, Including 1,865 Photos and 995 Pages of Documents
Bryan Kohberger Murder Case Prosecutors Turn Over Evidence, Including 1,865 Photos and 995 Pages of Documents
3

Bryan Kohberger Murder Case Prosecutors Turn Over Evidence, Including 1,865 Photos and 995 Pages of Documents

Crime
What Is Ozempic Face? Woman Who Lost 68 Pounds on Diabetes Medication Says Her Face Felt Like It 'Was Melting'
What Is Ozempic Face? Woman Who Lost 68 Pounds on Diabetes Medication Says Her Face Felt Like It 'Was Melting'
4

What Is Ozempic Face? Woman Who Lost 68 Pounds on Diabetes Medication Says Her Face Felt Like It 'Was Melting'

News
Florida Woman Accused of Defrauding Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8M in Dating Scheme, DOJ Says
Florida Woman Accused of Defrauding Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8M in Dating Scheme, DOJ Says
5

Florida Woman Accused of Defrauding Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8M in Dating Scheme, DOJ Says

Crime
Athena Brownfield's Remains Formally Identified as Mourners Remember Slain 4-Year-Old
Athena Brownfield's Remains Formally Identified as Mourners Remember Slain 4-Year-Old
6

Athena Brownfield's Remains Formally Identified as Mourners Remember Slain 4-Year-Old

Crime