How 4-Year-Old Teddy Hobbs Learned How to Count to 100 in 7 Languages
“Teddy has done all of this himself. When we go out and give him an option of a treat. he wants a book rather than chocolate,” his mom, Beth, told CBS News.
Teddy Hobbs isn’t your average little boy.
The 4-year-old is a genius who loves to learn.
Not only could he count to 100 before he was 2 years old, but now he can do so in seven languages.
Hobbs is so smart, he’s become the youngest member of the high IQ society Mensa in the United Kingdom.
He discovered his passion for learning during lockdown. His mom says all he wanted to do was watch educational videos.
Beth says he was 3 years and 7 months old when she was told he had the letter and word recognition of an eight-year-old.
“I just assumed, you know, every child has their own quirk. Each child develops slightly quicker in something else than the other ones. And we just assumed that was his thing,” she added.
