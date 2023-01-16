Sergio Peralta was born with one hand that never fully formed. He writes with his left hand, but his schoolmates at Hendersonville High School decided to do something to help him be able to have functionality in his right hand as well.

His peers enrolled in an engineering class at their Hendersonville, Tennessee, high school have been building him a prosthetic hand.

“No one has ever offered me this stuff,” Peralta said. “I actually feel like I have a right hand."

Leslie Jaramiooo, a Hendersonville High School senior who helped to build the hand, said she didn’t know Sergio but wanted to help.

"We were kind of starting from scratch. But we were able to look at some previous designs from online,” she said. “And once we started with idea, like it went off from there."

After four weeks of building, they put their design to the test with a game of catch.

"I never expected this. Living without a hand for 15 years and they actually offered me two is actually pretty cool. No one has ever offered me this stuff. Like changed my life,” Peralta said. “Like new gestures or something like this, because like I said before, it feels like my other hand something I really like to do. Just like put them together like this. Which is cool. I actually feel like I have a right hand."

Peralta thanked his classmates and is grateful for what they have done.

"I feel completely normal. Yeah, no issues. I would just write with my left hand and like type with my left hand, basically, really wasn't that difficult,” he said. “I got used to it so that I could do pretty much a lot of stuff almost everything."

