After Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co-op employees Warner Newbauer and Efren Gallego discovered a bear was stuck on top of an electric pole, they went to work.

They went up in their boom truck to begin the rescue. While doing so, they calmly chatted with the bear the whole time.

A video of the incident was posted by the Arizona Game & Fishing Department. “Alright, little bear, time to get off this pole,” one worker could be heard saying to the animal while eye-to-eye with it.

According to authorities, the bear most likely got scared and scaled the pole. Since there was a possibility it could get electrocuted, the staff temporarily snipped the power during the rescue.

This story comes with a happy ending, though. The workers were able to get the bear down. Afterward, it scampered off with a new lesson learned.

