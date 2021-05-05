The race to recall California’s governor is getting interesting, and one politician is doing whatever he can to get votes. Businessman John Cox has been running ads positioning himself as a “beast” compared to the “beauty” that is Governor Gavin Newsom.

To drive that point home, he showed up to a news conference with a live bear. Tag, the Kodiak bear, also serves as a symbolic gesture, considering a bear appears on California’s state flag. No word yet on if Tag is being considered for lieutenant governor.

Meanwhile, over in Ireland, a furry attendee at another news conference was less-than-well-behaved. President Michael D. Higgins was paying tribute to a departed actor, but his Bernese Mountain dog, Misneach, just wanted to play. He desperately tried to get his human’s attention and gnawed at the president’s hands.

Surprisingly, Higgins didn’t miss a beat in his eulogy, and most of the cameras that day didn’t show what was happening below the microphone.

But the president’s team posted a video of the playful pooch on TikTok, so the public didn’t miss out on the adorable moment.

Related Stories