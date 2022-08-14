Various artists from Ukraine and the U.S. are creating beauty amidst some of the destruction caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

They’ve taken a pile of burnt-out cars destroyed on a bridge during the attacks and turned it into a “garden” of sunflowers.

For these artists, it’s a symbol of resilience.

"There's thankfulness of the people who come here, people that have lost their close ones. We cry together, we hug each other, they thank us. This is unbelievable,” Ukrainian artist Olena Yanko said. “It gives you wings and you understand that you need to do this, that the people need it. You give hope to them, hope for our victory. We're strong as a sunflower because the sunflower is the strongest flower."

Although the project is meant to be positive, critics feel that creating beauty from war wreckage is wrong. But artists say they’ve received more positive feedback than negative, and want what they’re doing to help artists through this difficult time.

"Yes, there are people who didn’t understand us, They think that we are dancing on the graves of those who died," Yanko said, "But we want to show that life will go on, we will win and we can beat the enemy, whether it’s with a paintbrush or with weapons."

Authorities also stressed that no human lives were lost in these cars.

The U.S. company Liquitex, and various local distributors, have donated supplies to help with the project. The collective plans on raising money for local charities by selling the art as NTFs.

Those involved look forward to bringing this project to other cities in Ukraine so places destroyed by war can be transformed into beautiful art.

