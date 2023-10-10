How Hamas Infiltrated Israel With Motorized Paragliders

Hamas launched its biggest surprise attacks on Israel in decades over the weekend, marking the start of a new conflict in the region.

The Israel Embassy in Washington, D.C. reports that over 1,000 Israelis have lost their lives while the Palestinian Ministry of Health is reporting at least 830 deaths in Gaza.

The attack began early Saturday morning when rockets were fired across the border, some of which reached as far as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Then, Hamas militants infiltrated Israel by land, by sea, and by air.

It is that last method which has drawn much attention after photos and videos emerged showing militants swoop down from the sky in paragliders.

That is a low-cost way to mount an attack that requires little training, paraglider Jim Shepherd tells Inside Edition.

Shepherd says that it would take just a week to 10 days to train someone to use a paraglider.

The cost meanwhile would be approximately $10,000 for a new paraglider or $6,000 for a used version, says Shepherd.

"These have a cruise control on them, many of them," explains Shepherd. "Landing is like driving your Toyota. It's very simple."

Shepherd says he is appalled that paragliders are being used as instruments of terror.

The Israeli army has called up more than 300,000 reserve troops as the conflict enters its fourth day, and President Joe Biden will deliver his first address about the situation in the Middle East Tuesday afternoon.