How Is College Move-In Day Different During COVID-19?

Attending college this year is anything but business as usual in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Move-in days around the country includes testing, waiting and lots of social distancing.

At the Indiana University campus in Bloomington, 10,000 students who live on campus have a staggered check-in schedule spread out over two weeks. Students have to show proof that they've had a COVID test within the last 10 days. Then, they're tested again, right on the spot.

James Pflumm, an incoming freshman, had to wait 20 minutes for his result, which was negative, before continuing on with the process. Erica Huffine is also an incoming freshman and already had the virus, but didn't have symptoms and quarantined for a while before coming to campus.

The school also has a plan for students for test positive, including special dorms where they can quarantine. When in-person classes start, the number of students in a classroom will be greatly reduced.

