How Lauren London’s Return to Acting Has Helped Heal the Loss of Fiancé Nipsey Hussle | Inside Edition

How Lauren London’s Return to Acting Has Helped Heal the Loss of Fiancé Nipsey Hussle

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:31 AM PDT, May 12, 2021

Lauren revealed that Michael B. Jordan encouraged her to take the role the same year Nipsey Hussle was killed.

Two years after the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, his fiancée, actress Lauren London, has returned to the screen. London stars in Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse,” which streams on Prime.

She plays the wife of John Clark, played by Michael B. Jordan. In the film, Clark seeks revenge on the Russian operatives who killed his wife, unborn child, and his fellow Navy SEALS.

She revealed that it was Jordan who encouraged her to take the role the same year that Nipsey Hussle was killed.

London told The Philadelphia Sunday that filming was cathartic and helped in her healing process. While she was away from her children for 11 days of filming, she felt like she had the space to grieve her loss. 

As for her future, she looks forward to creating content with a purpose and taking more ownership of her work. And living in a way she believes would make Nipsey proud, by inspiring others. 

Related Sunday

How Nipsey Hussle's Loved Ones Are Continuing His Marathon
Fans Celebrate Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle's 34th Birthday
Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Shares Sweet Tribute to Her Dad at Graduation
Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London Is 'Completely Lost' Without HimNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the City
Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the City
1

Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the City

Crime
Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists Say
Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists Say
2

Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists Say

Crime
Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera
Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera
3

Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera

Animals
The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the Lottery
The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the Lottery
4

The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the Lottery

Offbeat
Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding Accident
Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding Accident
5

Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding Accident

News