How News Anchors Are Handling Round the Clock Election News Coverage

With round the clock election coverage continuing as the 2020 presidential election remains undecided, TV anchors are tired.

From John King, to CBS News’ Anthony Salvanto, many news reporters haven’t had many breaks. Salvanto wanted people to know he was OK in one of his newscasts.

“I want to assure everyone that I'm fine; the coffee here is very good,” he said.

Then there was Gayle King, the CBS This Morning anchor, who wore a yellow dress to anchor on Election Night and then slept on the couch in the studio, according to reports.

Celebrities began to notice the trend among newscasters.

Chrissy Teigen tweeted about MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki continuously covering the election.

"I honestly dunno how Steve is still going, I’m bout to die.” Teigen wrote.

Other Twitter users also chimed in: "How is Steve Kornacki still awake?"

