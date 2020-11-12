How Robot Wolves Are Deterring Black Bears From Rural Japanese Towns

Towns in the countryside of Japan are using robot wolves as a method to ward off unwanted wildlife, specifically black bears, which in recent years have posed a threat to rural communities, according to reports. The machine, named "Monster Wolf" has reportedly already detracted bears from Takikawa, Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido where two robots have been installed, The Guardian reported.

Bear sightings have been at reportedly at a five-year high in rural areas of western and northern Japan, the outlet reported. This year there have reportedly been dozens of attacks, two of which have been fatal.

Last year alone, there were reportedly 157 people attacked by bears.

The government felt inclined to address this year new and innovative safety measures. The company called Ohta Seiki, makes the robo-wolves, and has already sold 70 robots since 2018.

Conservationists believe that a shortage of acorns in the Japanese wilderness has given rise to recent black bear attacks. The animals are dependent on acorns as part of their pre-hibernation diet. Experts also say that as cities continue to develop and expand into deforested land, the bear-to-human contact makes the environment more prone to bear-attacks.

Ever since the "Monster Wolf" statues were erected there have reportedly been no bear sightings or attacks, the outlet reported.

