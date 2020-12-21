How Some Families Are Celebrating Christmas Virtually Amid the Pandemic

It’s clear this Christmas is going to be unlike any other. So to keep things safe, many families are using technology like Zoom to at least gather virtually.



“We just don’t want to take any chances, so we’re doing Christmas Zoom,” Ashley Hutchings told Inside Edition. She’s pregnant with her and her husband Jason’s third child. The family will stay safe in Connecticut, celebrating with their families on the big screen TV.



“I think staying diligent is the key. You hear more and more stories of, it was just one visit, it was just one time outside and someone got sick,” Ashley said.



The family’s relatives will have two cameras and two computers set up. On Christmas day, a few family members will pop over for a quick, socially distanced snowball fight.



“Being remote, we're going to do the best that we can,” Jason said.



Ashley said her kids are taking this year's virtual Christmas in stride.



“It’s kind of a brand new tradition for them, in general. They're excited either way. They're just so excited,” she said.



