7-Year-Old's Christmas Wish for Female Army Figurines Is Granted

A 7-year-old's Christmas wish has finally been granted in the form of Army figurines. Vivian Lord, who lives in Arkansas, wrote letters to multiple toy companies last year, asking them to design a female version of the Green Army Men figures many people grew up with, People reported.

“Why do you not make girl army men[?],” Vivian wrote in her letter. “My friend’s mom is in the Army to[o] so why don’t you make them to[o]?”

Vivian, who was 6 years old when she wrote the letter, said she’d seen pink Army figurines but not that the Army doesn’t wear pink. The president of BMC Toys said the letter touched him.

“It was a heartfelt letter,” Jeff Imel, president of BMC Toys, told NPR. “And it reminded me of being a kid and always wanting that toy that you couldn’t get in the gumball machine. So I really looked into it.”

The company wrote her back, and this year Vivian was given numerous plastic, female Army figurines made by BMC Toys, Good Morning America reported

"Vivian was very excited to have the toy in hand," her mother told Good Morning America. "She loved all of the details and [the] different poses that were included. She is very happy and thankful that her dream for toy equality came true.”

The toys aren’t available to the public yet, but the company said they hope to have them available by January, citing pandemic delays, GMA reported.

RELATED STORIES

Tips on Getting Your Christmas Tree Home Safely by Car This Year

Christmas Comes Early for Woman Whose Lost Handbag Was Returned by Good Samaritan

Kirk Cameron Organizes Hundreds of Maskless Christmas Carolers in Defiance of COVID-19 Restrictions