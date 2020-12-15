Kirk Cameron Organizes Hundreds of Maskless Christmas Carolers in Defiance of COVID-19 Restrictions

Kirk Cameron defied California Governor Gavin Newsom’s guidelines put in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by organizing hundreds of people to come together in public to sing Christmas carols.

The "Growing Pains" star helped organize the massive outdoor gathering Sunday in the parking lot of the Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks. Hundreds of swarms of maskless people huddled together to sing. Cameron promoted the event on Instagram.

Cameron partnered with the organization Sing It Louder USA to hold to event, which he said was an act of “peaceful protest” against the governor’s stay-at-home orders.

Health experts have warned for months that singing close together like this is especially dangerous in spreading COVID-19.

"God Bless America!” Cameron posted on Instagram as he shared a video of the event. “Joy over Fear.”

To date, more than 21,000 people in California have died from COVID-19. There have been more than 1.63 million cases in the state.

