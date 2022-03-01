How to Clean the Most Overlooked Areas in Your Home

Even if keeping your house clean is a top priority, there are lots of places you might never think about cleaning, like the bottom of the oven, which can get pretty gross.

Lifestyle expert Kris Perelmutter says that you should wipe your oven down regularly, but be careful which products you use.

“What a lot of people don't know is that a lot of cleaning products can be really flammable, so the best thing to clean a stove with is actually vinegar,” Perelmutter says.

She recommends pouring some vinegar on a paper towel and wiping the stove clean.

Another kitchen appliance typically overlooked is the toaster. Perelmutter says it’s crucial to clean out the crumb tray, which can become a fire hazard.

The bathroom can also be a breeding ground for germs, especially your toothbrush holder. Stay away from harsh chemicals and instead, opt for mouthwash, Perelmutter says.

And in the laundry room, you won't believe how much lint can get trapped in the dryer, underneath the lint catcher.

