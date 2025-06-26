How to Help After Tornado Lifts House off Foundation With Woman Inside

A house was lifted from its cement foundation to a vertical position and stayed there for 19 seconds, at which point the house slammed back to the ground without the roof.
A 76-year-old woman and her cat were inside the house in Largo, Florida and survived. Her home is a total loss and she told Inside Edition's Steven Fabian she is thankful she's still alive. Her family has set up a GoFundMe account to her help her rebuild.
For more information, click on this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-moms-life-after-tornado-disaster.