How to Help After Tornado Lifts House off Foundation With Woman Inside

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:48 PM PDT,June 26, 2025

A house was lifted from its cement foundation to a vertical position and stayed there for 19 seconds, at which point the house slammed back to the ground without the roof.

A 76-year-old woman and her cat were inside the house in Largo, Florida and survived. Her home is a total loss and she told Inside Edition's Steven Fabian she is thankful she's still alive. Her family has set up a GoFundMe account to her help her rebuild.

For more information, click on this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-moms-life-after-tornado-disaster.

