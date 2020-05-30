How to Make Spongebob SquarePants' Iconic Krabby Patties

As people shelter in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19, many have found cooking to be a great way to pass the time.

“Feast of Fiction” YouTube hosts Jimmy Wong and Ashley Adams showed InsideEdition.com’s Leigh Scheps how to make their own version of Spongebob’s Krabby Patties. The famous burger is prevalently featured on the Nickelodeon cartoon as Krusty Krab’s signature offering.

The “Feast of Fiction” recipe comes from their new cookbook of the same name. The star ingredients for this recipe are crab and turmeric, which is used in a yellow sauce that pays homage to SpongeBob SquarePants’ yellow color.

Adams and Wong’s channel, with more than 1.2 million subscribers, features recipes of foods and drinks from iconic pop culture scenes. Things they’ve made since their channel launched in 2011 include a Minecraft cake, Reptar Bars from “Rugrats,” Butterbeer from “Harry Potter,” Jelly Bread from “Pokemon” and Rachel Green’s English Trifle from “Friends.”

“At the end of the day, it's really up to the artist's interpretation of how you want to make this real to the show and to real life,” explained Wong, who also stars as Ling in Disney’s upcoming live-action film “Mulan.”

The entire cooking session took place over Zoom and from three separate homes.

