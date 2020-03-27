How to Safely Shop for Groceries During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The crowds gathered at supermarkets across the United States are making them potentially dangerous places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health expert Corey Basch spoke to Inside Edition about how to shop for groceries safely.

"One of the things people fail to keep in mind is not to let their guard down when they're in comfortable places like the grocery store," Basch said.

Here are some of the most important tips:

Wipe down your cart

The first thing you should do when you get to the store is wipe down your cart, which can be breeding grounds for bacteria.

Take extra care handling fruits and vegetables

People buying produce often pick up an item with their bare hands before putting it back for someone else to buy.

"Be mindful they are coming from stores where we don't know who's been handling them," Basch said.

So if you're buying produce take extra care not to touch your face and wash your hands at the first available opportunity. When you get home, wash them thoroughly.

Maintain social distancing

While shopping, continue to keep a distance of at least six feet from others to avoid the spread of germs.

Avoid using cash

The best thing to do is pay with your phone, but if you can't, use your credit card to avoid using cash, which could carry germs.

"Any of those would be a better choice than exchanging money just to avoid that exchange of handling your money and collecting back change," Basch said.

