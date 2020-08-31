How to Save Money on Prescription Medications

In recent years, the number of prescription drug insurers have stopped covering has skyrocketed, making some critical medications unaffordable to those who need them.

Inside Edition teamed up with RxSaver by RetailMeNot and its medical expert, Dr. Holly Phillips, for tips to help save on your prescription costs.

RxSaver

Sometimes, claims are denied simply because the drugstore has old insurance information for you, Phillips said. Also be sure to confirm that another pharmacy doesn’t have a duplicate prescription for you, which can happen when you’re transferring prescriptions from one pharmacy to another.

Next, make sure your pharmacy is in-network for your insurance. Many health plans require you to use a specific network of pharmacies to fill prescriptions. If you go outside that network, your claim could be denied and your insurer may require you to pay more or all of the cost.

Also, check to see if your insurance requires mail-order. If your drug suddenly went up in price or stopped being covered, check to see whether coverage would be better through mail order pharmacies.

Finally, it’s important to know you have options when it comes to what you pay for prescriptions. If your insurance is no longer covering your medication, or you want to ensure you’re getting the best price for your medication, check out RxSaver.com, a free-to-use prescription coupon platform.

You can search for prescription coupons in seconds and may save up to 85% on your prescription medication—no insurance required.

