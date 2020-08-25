Tips for Back-to-School Shopping During COVID-19

School is back in session around the country, and while it might look a bit different this year, students still need to prepare for a new year of learning. Inside Edition teamed up with RetailMeNot and its Shopping Expert, Sara Skirboll, for back-to-school tips, whether it's from the classroom or at home.

"Before you start any of your shopping, visit RetailMeNot.com or download the free app," she said. "You can save on all of your back to learning needs, from the latest electronics to everyday items like paper and pens."

Retail Me Not

Tip #1: Keep little ones engaged

If you're worried about keeping little ones busy and engaged, check out KiwiCo. This brand offers fun, at-home, educational science and art projects. Right now, they’re offering 40% off the first month plus 9% cash back.

Tip #2: Noise-canceling headphones

With many kids learning from home, consider investing in noise-canceling headphones, or even a new tablet or laptop. Head to Best Buy and get 8% cash back on top deals.

Tip #3: Stock up on shoes

Another tip: kids grow out of shoes fast, so stock up on a few pairs in different sizes. Buy new footwear for the whole family and get 20% cash back at retailers like Adidas and Converse.

Also, be sure to install the RetailMeNot DealFinder browser extension to automatically apply deals and cashback offers on your purchases. Remember, these exclusive cash back offers are only found through RetailMeNot.

RELATED STORIES

How to Keep Your Data Secure

Tips on How to Nail Your First Day on the Job

Tips for Cooking Your Ground Beef Safely