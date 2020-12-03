How to Stay Healthy and Save Money on Prescriptions During Flu Season

Over three in five Americans say they have been impacted financially due to missing work because of a cold or flu-related illness, according to a recent survey from RxSaver. Inside Edition teamed up with RxSaver and its medical expert, Dr. Holly Phillips, for tips to help prevent a cold or flu and the financial strain that comes along with it.

First, get the flu shot, Phillips said. Getting vaccinated reduces the risk of getting the flu and complications from the flu, including pneumonia. Flu season doesn’t end until March, so it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

Especially this year, it’s critical to maintain healthy habits at home and in public. Wash your hands with soap and water as often as possible and try to keep your hands below your neck, Phillips said. By not touching your nose and mouth, you can prevent the spread of germs. If you are out in public, be sure to wear a face mask to protect yourself and those around you.

But if you do end up getting sick, antiviral drugs can make the flu less severe, as long as you start them immediately.

