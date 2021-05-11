This is something Londoners don’t get to see every day. A small whale made its way to the city’s famed River Thames — and then it got stuck. As expected, it became quite the attraction as a crowd gathered around to check on it and hope for the best possible outcome.

"A friend called me down to say that a whale was stranded,” one witness explained. "I didn't realize it was going to be so small either, actually." Another added, “Although it's very exciting, it's still very upsetting.”

After the whale got stuck, a man hosed it down until help could arrive. A crowd gathered around to check on it and hoped for the best possible outcome, but freeing the creature was no easy task seeing as minke whales are commonly seen around the coast of the U.K., but not in a river.

It took a team from the Royal National Lifeboat Institute four hours to move the whale to a safer location using a large float. But by the time help arrived, rescuers say its condition had deteriorated to the point that they determined euthanizing the animal would be in its best interest.

An unfortunate ending for an animal so many were pulling for.

