Hurricane-Force Winds Topple 18-Wheeler on California Freeway

Heavy winds with hurricane-strength gusts are spreading fires across southern California at an alarming rate, and they’re so strong that they caused an 18-wheeler big rig to topple over on the highway. A passenger was recording the dangerous driving conditions when she captured a giant truck sliding across the freeway in San Bernardino County.



The extreme conditions, known as "devil winds," sent embers raining down on firefighters.





Sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door to warn residents to evacuate as the roiling fires arrived at their homes. All in all, 90,000 were told to evacuate in Orange County.Heart-stopping surveillance footage showed flames inches from race car driver Graham Rahal's multi-million dollar hillside home."To see it come up the hill, then to watch the surveillance video as it's happening was pretty intense," Rahal said.Rahal also captured a dramatic air drop of fire retardant from a plane.Winds continued to fuel hotspots in and around Foothill Ranch, but firefighters were able to save homes in one neighborhood from the blaze.

