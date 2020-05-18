Husband of Colorado Woman Who Vanished on Mother's Day Will 'Do Whatever It Takes' to Get Her Back

The husband of missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, who vanished on Mother's Day, has made an emotional plea for her return. Appearing distraught, the husband made his video appeal on Find Suzanne Morphew, a Facebook site dedicated to the mother's safe return.

"Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you. No questions asked, however much they want. I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you and I want you back so bad," said Barry Morphew.

A neighbor reported the 49-year-old mother missing, after she went for a bike ride near County Road 225 and West Highway 50 outside Maysville, Colorado and never returned.

Her husband, a volunteer firefighter, was said to be 150 miles away in Denver when she vanished.

Barry Morphew and a friend are offering a $200,000 reward.

A relative has said her bicycle was recovered.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze on Sunday asked residents to preserve footage from security cameras and Ring doorbell devices captured between May 8 and May 12 as searchers continue their efforts.

Her family has also established a GoFundMe page to help with search efforts.

RELATED STORIES

Where Is Suzanne Morphew? Search Is on for Colorado Mom of 2 Who Disappeared After Mother's Day Bike Ride

Body of Missing Mom Found Under Old Mattress

Mom of Missing Idaho Kids Extradited to Face Charges