Where Is Suzanne Morphew? Search Is on for Colorado Mom of 2 Who Disappeared After Mother's Day Bike Ride

Where is Suzanne Morphew? The Colorado mom-of-two disappeared after taking a Mother’s Day bike ride Sunday evening and hasn’t been seen since.

Search efforts for the 49-year-old from Maysville began “immediately,” with more than 100 people from different agencies pitching in to search for Morphew, but the searchers were unsuccessful, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The FBI has also joined the search Thursday.

"I can’t say whether the circumstances of her disappearance are suspicious and I can't share what we've found," Sheriff John Spezze said, according to KRDO. "I can tell you that in addition to the search, we have an ongoing investigation."

Meanwhile, her family is increasing the reward money, with Suzanne’s husband and a family friend offering a $200,000 reward for her “safe return, no questions asked,” according to FOX21.

“Everyone in the family, we love her, we want her back,” Suzanne’s nephew Trevor Noel said.

In an interview, “It’s just very concerning. We do have a lot of wildlife in the area, so it's concerning that she's been gone for so long now, but we're praying," Jennifer Caskey, a resident of the Monarch Spur RV Park, told KMGH.

Anyone with more information should call the tip line at 719-312-7530.

