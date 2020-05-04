Where Are Stephanie Mayorga and Paige Escalera? Newly Engaged Couple Missing After Leaving North Carolina Home

Have you seen Stephanie Mayorga and Paige Escalera? Authorities are now searching for the two missing women, who left their Wilmington, North Carolina home on April 15 and haven’t been seen since.

The lesbian couple in their mid-20s is newly engaged, and surveillance footage showed them leaving their home in a grey 2013 Dodge Dart plates that evening, according police. Their roommate reported them missing days later, on April 19.

“Their departure from the apartment appeared to be entirely normal on the video we recovered,” Captain Thomas Tillman of the Wilmington Police Department said in a press conference. “It is not unusual for persons of this age group to be spontaneous. It was unusual that the roommates didn’t come back home and also that they had left all their property in the home.”

Police and family members believe their disappearance is “suspicious” because of information that is still undisclosed, but found “no signs of foul play” in their apartment, Tillman said.

Anyone who has more information about the missing women or have seen their car with South Carolina license plate MVS-902 should contact police at (910) 343-3620.

