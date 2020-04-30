Road Test No Longer Needed for Georgia Teens to Receive Full Driver's Licenses During Coronavirus Pandemic

Don’t worry about taking the road test, just make sure you get a parent’s permission. That seems to be Georgia’s approach to issuing new licenses to teen drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Brian Kemp announced in his most recent executive order that “the comprehensive on-the-road driving test” has been suspended in light of the coronavirus. Instead, they will lean on the honor system, and learner permits can be upgraded to a provisional license as long as a parent or driving instructor confirms they have completed 40 hours of supervised driving.

"What the executive order does, it allows the teen driver to go to that next phase without having to take that road test because of social distancing problems, obviously, in trying to provide the test," Spencer Moore, the commissioner at the Department of Driver Services, explained in an interview with WSBTV.

Moore added that they see a “very high pass rate,” with about 80 percent of new drivers passing their test on the first try.

The change is in effect until the state’s Public Health State of Emergency expires, which was extended to May 13, though certain social distancing measures having been loosened as early as last weekend.

