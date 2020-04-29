Why We're Snapping at People More Now and How to Stop

The coronavirus lockdown is taking its toll, and too often that stress is boiling over during rare moments in public. Viral videos show tense encounters among people out and about, as the lives of millions of Americans are turned upside down.

After all these weeks of social isolation, it's not surprising people are going stir crazy, which can affect your mental health, according to neuropsychologist Dr. Judy Ho.

"Many people are frustrated right now. They're dealing with existential crises, which is the most basic type of human crisis—whether or not you're going to survive or perish," Ho told Inside Edition.

"That's all about survival at any cost. So you're not thinking about 'Am I going to hurt this person's feelings? Is what I'm doing appropriate?' You're literally thinking that every single situation might be like life or death."

To get through the pandemic, Ho offers this advice: "If you just keep your mind in the present moment, there's nothing really going on that you can't handle. And it can be just as simple as taking a mindful walk or doing a chore to distract yourself or picking up the phone and calling a friend and just getting some of that needed social interaction."

