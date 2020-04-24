Seattle Man Who Received Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Feels 'Completely Fine' 5 Weeks Out

Five weeks ago, Neal Browning became a human guinea pig when he volunteered to be shot with an experimental vaccine for COVID-19. He was the second person to be injected with the vaccine, as part of a clinical trial conducted on 45 people at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

Back in March, Browning told Inside Edition that he felt compelled to sign up to "help the greater good" in the fight against the virus. Now, Browning says he feels "completely fine, normal, like nothing has happened." So far, he has received two vaccinations, one month apart. He won't know if the experiment was a success until next year.

"We do blood draws," Browning said. "The first vaccine we did a blood draw at one week and at two weeks, then at week four, I got the blood draw before I got the booster."

The engineer lives outside of Seattle with his fiancee, Nicole, and his three children. He's been working from home and practicing social distancing like most Americans and still taking precautions such as wearing a mask and gloves.

He's also required to keep a daily log of how he is feeling, including taking his temperature.

"There was no fevers, chills, soreness; nothing happened," Browning said.

