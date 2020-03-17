Who Are the First People to Test Out the Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine?

A Seattle man known as "Patient Number 2" is speaking out after receiving a dose of the new coronavirus vaccine as part of standard testing that will be done ahead of its release to the general public.

Neal Browning, a 46-year-old network engineer for Microsoft, is among 45 men and women who are participating in the clinical trial.

Browning told Inside Edition that he felt compelled to sign up to "help the greater good" in the fight against the virus. He was also surprised to find out that it was one of the very first human trials.

The father of three received the experimental vaccine Monday and is taking a daily log of his temperature and how he's feeling. He said he felt sore on the first day but it went away.

Neal's wife, an oncology nurse, said their kids are very proud of their dad for being a "pioneer."

The vaccine was developed by biotechnology company Moderna along with researchers from the National Institutes of Health. The trial is being conducted at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

Researchers are still enrolling healthy people aged 18-55 in the Seattle area to help test the new vaccine.

