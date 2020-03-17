Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Among Celebrities Battling Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has forced cities like Wuhan, China; Milan, Italy; and New Rochelle, New York, to virtually shut down.

As the virus spreads around the globe it has hit some of of the most famous faces further proving that the deadly disease knows no age, race, or income bracket.

“This is serious. Now’s the time to really think about social distancing. Washing your hands,” actor Idris Elba said on social media.

“The Wire” star announced on Twitter he tested positive for the coronavirus and told fans in a video that while he wasn’t showing symptoms, he is now in isolation.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebs to announce they had the virus. The couple was in Australia while Hanks was filming Baz Luhrman’s Elvis Presley biopic when they began showing symptoms.

The couple has since been discharged from the hospital. "Thanks to the helpers, let’s take care of ourselves and each other," Hanks said on social media.

On Monday, Canadian First Lady Sophie Trudeau announced she had contracted the virus. While her husband, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had not, he did self-quarantine.

Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, has also contracted the illness.

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko revealed she too is “locked up at home” and has been for a week with a fever and fatigue, which are among the symptoms of the virus.

“Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju also announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Frozen 2" voice actress Rachel Matthew also announced she has contracted the virus.

A number of athletes including Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have come down with the virus as well as soccer stars in Italy, which has the most cases outside of China. Players like Juventus’ Daniele Rugani and his teammate Blaise Matuidi as well as Fiorentina’s Patrick Cutrone announced they have it.

In England, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea youngster Calum Hudson-Odoi announced they are battling the virus. At least five members of the Valencia soccer team in Spain have contracted the virus but the club has not identified the sick.

CBS reporter Seth Doane, who was in Italy covering the effects of the virus, said he tested positive.

RELATED STORIES

Here's How You Can Still Celebrate St. Patrick's Day During the Coronavirus Pandemic

This Chef Fed New Orleans After Katrina. Now He's Taking Care of Those Affected by Coronavirus Crisis.

Louis Vuitton Among Companies Shifting to Produce Hand Sanitizer During Coronavirus Pandemic