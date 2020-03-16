Movie Ticket Revenue Hits 20-Year Low Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Hollywood is taking a huge hit during the coronavirus crisis.

This weekend, people stayed clear of movie theaters and the industry suffered the lowest box office receipts in decades.

Major cities, including Los Angeles and New York, as well as states such as New Jersey and Pennsylvania, have also ordered complete shutdowns of all movie theaters, bars and nightclubs as health officials urge the public to practice social distancing to limit risk of exposure.

The result? Movie-going plummeted this weekend as the three-day box office revenue in North America hit a 20-year low with $55.3 million.

Experts believes the industry could lose up to $20 billion.

"That is absolutely huge, " said entertainment reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister. "The entertainment industry has never seen anything like it. Of course we have seen writers strikes, we have seen drop off after mass shootings, but nothing that is this severe. Every single production is shut down."

Meanwhile, celebrities have been pictured on social media hunkering down inside like the rest of the public.

An Instagram video showed Heidi Klum kissing husband Tom Kaultiz through a glass window. The "America's Got Talent" judge said the couple fell ill and are staying apart as they await test results.

Tom Hanks posted a photo on Instagram after he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus in Australia. It pictures a stuffed kangaroo holding an Australian flag and toast with Vegemite spread on it.

"Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other," the caption said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, along with his adorable miniature horse and donkey, warned people of the virus in a video posted to Twitter.

"After you're 65 you're not allowed out of the house," he said.

For the stars venturing out, protective gloves have become the newest accessory.

Model Kaia Gerber was seen wearing rubber gloves outside a grocery store. Demi Lovato wore blue rubber gloves and a mask outside a market. Justin Theroux was spotted wearing gloves while walking his dog. Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix wore black gloves to pump gas then used hand sanitizer.



