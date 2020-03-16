Louis Vuitton Among Companies Shifting to Produce Hand Sanitizer During Coronavirus Pandemic

French high-end luxury brand Louis Vuitton has said they will make hand sanitizer during the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement made by LVMH, Louis Vuitton's holding company, comes after 120 deaths were reported in France. The brand's perfume line will be repurposed to make hand sanitizer, which will be delivered to medical professionals at no cost.

"These gels will be delivered free of charge to the health authorities," LVMH said in a statement. “LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.”

LVMH also owns Dior and Givenchy as well as champagne Moet & Chandon, Tag Heuer watches and jeweler Bulgari.

Louis Vuitton is not the company getting into the hand sanitizer game, as a number of American distilleries are doing their part to help.

Last week, Atlanta-based Old Fourth Distillery announced they were giving away their homemade hand sanitizer to anyone who stopped by their shop.

“Due to the recent reports of outages and low supply in our community, We have decided to provide hand sanitizer free of charge to anyone in need. Made with aloe vera gel and 95% ethanol,” they posted on Instagram.

The company had such a large turnout since the announced their plan that they were out of hand sanitizer and will begin making more on Monday when the ingredients needed arrive.

Portland, Oregeon’s Shine Distillery & Grill also gave away free bottles to residents who came by and needed the cleaning solution.

There are currently 150,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world and there have been 6,000 deaths, according to NPR.

"More cases are now being reported [in Europe] every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu head of the World Health Organization said at a news conference over the weekend.

