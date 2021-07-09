Iconic 'Meet the Parents' Long Island Home Hits the Market for $2.29M

If anyone is a fan of the 2000 comedy, “Meet the Parents,” the North Shore estate that served as a backdrop for the film can be yours. The seven-bedroom sprawling Long Island mansion that sits on 2.17 acres, which includes a long and winding tree-lined driveway, is on the market for $2.29 million.

The Oyster Bay home built in 1983 features an indoor pool with a retractable roof, kitchen, bar, and fireside eating, the New York Post reported.

Fans will recall some of the laugh-out-loud scenes that were filmed at the home with actor, Ben Stiller, who played an anxious boyfriend meeting the parents of his girlfriend, played by Teri Polo. Polo's mother was played by Blythe Danner, and her overprotective father was played by Robert De Niro.

Some of the home's highlights include the chef’s kitchen with a breakfast nook and a butler's pantry, a formal dining room and living room with fireplace, a family game room with a built-in bar, stone fireplace, sky-lit atrium, a second family room with skylights and home office.

Additional details include wood floors and millwork, a double-height entry foyer, and a triple set of French doors that open to the outdoor area.

It is unclear if the polygraph machine is part of the sale.

"It's a party house designed for entertaining," Douglas Elliman realtor Regina Rogers told Inside Edition Digital. "The grand pool room comes complete with retro kitchen and fireplace conversation area, incredible doors that allow nature to come in from the exterior, as well as a retractable roof making it uniquely special."

Related Stories