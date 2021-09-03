Illinois Man Shoots Half-Brother and Father of 4 in Head Over Dispute Over COVID-19 Vaccines, Police Say | Inside Edition

Illinois Man Shoots Half-Brother and Father of 4 in Head Over Dispute Over COVID-19 Vaccines, Police Say

Crime
(l-r), Joseph E. Geyman, 51 was killed by half-brother, Larry Cavitt, 68, of Illinois
Massac County Sheriff's Office
By Ruth Bashinsky
First Published: 5:42 AM PDT, September 3, 2021

Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak called the crime "senseless" and said that Geyman was “one of the greatest guys around,” according to the The Southern Illinoisan.

An Illinois man took out a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and shot his half-brother in the head during an argument over the COVID-19 vaccinations, officials said. 

Larry D. Cavitt, 68, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after he allegedly killed his half brother, Joseph E. Geyman, 51, of Tunnel Hill, Ill., according to a news release by the Johnson County Sheriff’s office

At Monday’s hearing, Cavitt’s bond was set at $750,000. His next hearing date is Sept. 15, according to the Associated Press

It is unclear what his plea is, and if he has an attorney representing him. 

The two men, who live next door to each other, were reportedly arguing over the vaccine late Saturday when Cavitt took out a handgun and shot Geyman, a father of four, dead, the news outlet reported.

Police with the Johnson County Sheriff’s office said there was no physical fight leading up to the shooting, The Patch reported

The incident took place on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. when state police and the Johnson County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting on the 6000 block of Dutchman Lake Road in Johnston County. When officers arrived they found Geyman had been fatally shot, WPDS Local 6 News reported

Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak called the crime "senseless" and said that Geyman was “one of the greatest guys around,” according to the The Southern Illinoisan. He said he was planning to retire in December, The Patch reported.

Geyman worked as a correctional officer for many years and was a small business owner, according to his obituary. Many expressed their condolences. One mourner described Geyman as a “good-hearted, hardworking talented man, who is going is going to be missed by many."

His funeral and burial service will be held on Friday. Memorials may be made to the family for the children’s scholarship fund, the obit said.

Related Stories 

3 People Arrested for Murder After Cops Say They Tortured Man, Made Him Jump Off Cliff and Shot Him to Death
Serial Killer Identified in Cold Case Murders of Three Florida Women
Suspect in Murder of 21-Year-Old Shawtyeria Waites Is On the Run: Police
Grieving Louisiana Mother Offers Vaccines at Funeral of Son She Lost to COVID-19Inspirational

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level
Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level
1

Bride and Groom Say 'I Do' Atop Illimani Mountain in Bolivia in Wedding 21,125 Feet Above Sea Level

Human Interest
Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On
Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On
2

Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On

Human Interest
Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode
Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode
3

Chad Daybell's Children Say He Was 'Framed' in New '48 Hours' Episode

Crime
How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier
How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier
4

How 1 Black Civil War Reenactor From Oklahoma Discovered His Great-Great-Grandfather Was a Union Soldier

Human Interest
Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops
Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops
5

Bank Robbers Tie 10 Hostages to Getaway Cars and Rig Explosives to Escape After Robbing 3 Brazil Banks: Cops

Crime