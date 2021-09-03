An Illinois man took out a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and shot his half-brother in the head during an argument over the COVID-19 vaccinations, officials said.

Larry D. Cavitt, 68, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after he allegedly killed his half brother, Joseph E. Geyman, 51, of Tunnel Hill, Ill., according to a news release by the Johnson County Sheriff’s office

At Monday’s hearing, Cavitt’s bond was set at $750,000. His next hearing date is Sept. 15, according to the Associated Press.

It is unclear what his plea is, and if he has an attorney representing him.

The two men, who live next door to each other, were reportedly arguing over the vaccine late Saturday when Cavitt took out a handgun and shot Geyman, a father of four, dead, the news outlet reported.

Police with the Johnson County Sheriff’s office said there was no physical fight leading up to the shooting, The Patch reported

The incident took place on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. when state police and the Johnson County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting on the 6000 block of Dutchman Lake Road in Johnston County. When officers arrived they found Geyman had been fatally shot, WPDS Local 6 News reported.

Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak called the crime "senseless" and said that Geyman was “one of the greatest guys around,” according to the The Southern Illinoisan. He said he was planning to retire in December, The Patch reported.

Geyman worked as a correctional officer for many years and was a small business owner, according to his obituary. Many expressed their condolences. One mourner described Geyman as a “good-hearted, hardworking talented man, who is going is going to be missed by many."

His funeral and burial service will be held on Friday. Memorials may be made to the family for the children’s scholarship fund, the obit said.

